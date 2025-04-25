KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has reportedly defended Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat against accusations that his remarks had tarnished the state's image.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Nancy was responding to Melor assemblyman Wan Rohimi Wan Daud, who criticised Yusoff for highlighting statistics on sexual crimes in Kelantan — which she said was simply part of the police’s duties.

“If you need the data, then request it from the police,” she was quoted as saying.

Yusoff had earlier revealed that police recorded a 22.3 per cent rise in underage sex and incest cases in the state, from 206 cases in 2023 to 252 cases in 2024.

Bernama reported that Nancy said collaboration between her ministry and the police is essential to addressing the issue.

“We are working with the police to obtain verified information before making any announcements. Our statements are based on police data and investigation outcomes,” she reportedly said.