KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is ready to fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigation into two of its officers linked to false claims relating to the Command & Control, Communication & Computer Integration (C4i) system.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the two officers, with the rank of Superintendent and Inspector, have been remanded for seven days beginning yesterday.

The Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department has also initiated financial audits into the C4i contract last year and found improper payments to a company before reporting it to the MACC for further action, he added.

“Whatever corruption related offences we (PDRM) find in investigations, we will work with the MACC, including this case,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The MACC had remanded six individuals, in their 30s to 50s, including the two police officers, a company director and a chief finance officer over false claims totalling RM15 million. — Bernama