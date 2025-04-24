SIBU, April 24 — A 38-year-old man was killed, believed to have been shot while hunting with a friend in a palm oil plantation area in Pasai Siong Tengah, here.

As reported by Berita Harian, Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, said the police received a report regarding the incident at 4.34am yesterday, after which a team of officers rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the victim unconscious with injuries believed to have been caused by a firearm. He was later confirmed dead.

“Following the incident, police arrested a man to assist in the investigation. The suspect has been remanded for six days, starting yesterday, until April 27.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Zulkipli urged witnesses to come forward and provide any information related to the case.

“The public is reminded not to make any speculation regarding the incident, as it may disrupt public order and interfere with the investigation process,” he said.