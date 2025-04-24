KUANTAN, April 24 — The Pahang government is prepared to reduce land premium rates for federal development projects that benefit the people, including the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) expansion, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said this matter has been discussed on several occasions, including in a recent meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“When the federal government submits an application for a project, the state government will impose a suitable premium. The federal side may then appeal, and we will consider the request. In the case of the HTAA project, I can confirm that a reasonable reduction will be given.

“We have never rejected such appeals, especially for people-centric projects such as hospitals and schools,” he said during the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

He was responding to a question from appointed assemblyman Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly, who asked whether the state would consider reducing premiums, which could reach hundreds of millions of ringgit, to a nominal amount to facilitate the HTAA project.

To a supplementary question from Mohd Fadzli regarding overcrowding at HTAA, Wan Rosdy said the hospital’s expansion is a priority project, with the federal government allocating RM500,000 for the construction of a 446-bed facility.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology and Education Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak, said 3,672 hectares in Pahang were planted with coconut last year, producing 27,287 tonnes annually.

However, he said the supply still does not meet current demand, especially for old coconuts, which require 350,000 coconuts or 350 tonnes per month.

“To address this, the state has introduced several initiatives to boost coconut cultivation, including a replanting and new planting programme promoting high-yielding varieties such as the Matag coconut,” he said in reply to a question from Su Keong Siong (PH-Ketari) on the shortage of old coconuts and state efforts to develop the coconut industry. — Bernama