PUTRAJAYA, April 24 — The trend of consuming heavy meals late at night has raised health concerns, according to the ‘National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2024: Nutrition’, released today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said one of the key findings revealed that 41.8 per cent of adolescents and 33.5 per cent of adults consume heavy supper late at night at least once a week.

In light of the finding, he urged the public to reduce eating heavy meals late at night or consume them in moderation, as the habit negatively affects health.

“Reduce heavy suppers before going to bed, not that we can’t have them, but always in moderation,” he told reporters after launching the NHMS 2024: Nutrition, here today.

According to NHMS 2024, late-night eating can negatively affect sleep quality, cause digestive issues, and increase the risk of heart disease.

NHMS 2024: Nutrition is a nationwide population-based survey on nutrition conducted periodically by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to assess dietary patterns and the nutritional status of Malaysians across various age groups.

A total of 5,147 respondents participated in the survey conducted from July to September 2024.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said another key finding is that 63.1 per cent of adolescents and 47.0 per cent of adults consume sugar in excess of recommended dietary levels, with nearly half of that sugar intake coming from sugary beverages.

As for salt, 75.9 per cent of the adult population consumes more than 2,000 milligrammes of salt daily, which is equivalent to more than 1½ teaspoons.

“Everyone is encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle, active living, good diet, and good cooking, because good diets start with good cooking.”

“Go for free nutritional and health screenings, including at the MOH’s Wellness Hubs,” he added. — Bernama