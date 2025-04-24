KOTA KINABALU, April 25 — The challenging task of seat distribution among the eight component parties of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition may not always be “fair”, as is the nature of politics, said GRS secretary Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is from Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS), said there is no real formula to ensure fairness — only negotiation over coffee.

“The challenge is everyone wants more seats... but unfortunately, there are only 73 so we have to divide them.

I don’t know if in politics anything is ‘fair’ but eventually, we need to choose the candidate with the best chance irrespective of where in GRS they come from. That should be the overriding consideration,” he said.

GRS, led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, comprises eight parties: PGRS, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), United Sabah National Organisation (Usno), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and Parti Cinta Sabah.

Currently, only three of the parties have elected representatives.

Masidi said talks between party presidents would be held over coffee and added that they have yet to consider the inclusion of Pakatan Harapan (PH), the national coalition that is currently part of the Sabah government.

Masidi confirmed that no seat negotiations have begun with PH, and indicated those talks would only start after GRS completes its internal discussions.

“We’re not in a hurry. We have a very good relationship with PH.

“When the time comes, we’ll sit down nicely over coffee and discuss it,” he said.

He emphasised that the coalition’s main priority was political stability — something that has long eluded the state, especially when compared with neighbouring Sarawak.

“Sarawak prospered, and is prospering, simply because of the political stability from Day One.

“They have only had six chief ministers, while Sabah has 16 so that speaks volumes of the political stability.

“What has happened in Sabah has kept us away from focusing on economic development,” he said.