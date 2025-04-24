PASIR GUDANG, April 24 — Foreign direct investment (FDI) remained the primary source of new investment in Johor, accounting for about 80 per cent of the RM23 billion in proposed investments recorded in April.

Johor investment, trade, consumer affairs and human resources committee chairman Lee Ting Han said the trend followed a strong first-quarter performance, during which FDI made up nearly 90 per cent of the RM27.4 billion in new investments secured by the state.

He said nearly all the investments were located in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), with key sectors including petrochemicals, advanced manufacturing, and data centres.

“The main sources of investment in Johor at the moment are certainly Singapore, China and Japan,” Lee told reporters after the completion and commissioning ceremony of the Ferrotec Power Semiconductor Malaysia Sdn Bhd factory here yesterday.

The event was officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Lee said the state government was also working to boost domestic investment by encouraging partnerships between local companies and multinational corporations (MNCs).

“Any local companies that are interested can be matched with MNCs entering Johor to further strengthen domestic participation,” he said.

Ferrotec Power Semiconductor Malaysia is a subsidiary of China-based Jiangsu Ferrotec Semiconductor Technology Co Ltd.

The company invested approximately RM650 million to build the factory, which specialises in the production of ceramic substrates for power semiconductor modules.

Once fully operational, the factory is expected to generate an annual output valued between RM658 million and RM878 million. — Bernama