KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Education Ministry has issued an apology over the incorrect depiction of the Malaysian national flag in its latest Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination analysis report distributed earlier today.

The ministry described the error as a serious lapse, stressing that such negligence is unacceptable given the symbolic importance of the flag.

“This negligence is unacceptable because the Jalur Gemilang is a symbol of the nation’s dignity and sovereignty,” the ministry said in a brief statement.

Immediate action has been taken against those responsible, and a detailed investigation is underway.

All printed copies of the report have been recalled, and corrections are currently being made, the ministry added.

The ministry assured the public that it is treating the matter with utmost seriousness to prevent such errors from recurring.

This incident comes on the heels of similar incidents earlier this month that sparked public backlash.

Two days ago, a video showing the Jalur Gemilang, displayed at the Singapore Lactation Bakes booth during the TCE Baby Expo went viral on social media for missing the crescent moon.

Earlier this month, Sin Chew Daily, the country’s largest Chinese vernacular newspaper, published an incomplete flag illustration on its front page as part of its coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent state visit to Malaysia.

Both incidents are being investigated by the authorities.



