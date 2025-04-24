KOTA BARU, April 24 — Kelantan is set to introduce its own rice brand this August, following the anticipated completion of the Darul Naim Rice and Paddy Mill in Meranti, Pasir Mas, ahead of the year’s first harvesting season.

State Agriculture, Agro-food Industry and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail said the mill would produce five-kilogramme packets of rice under the Darul Naim brand, and is expected to create over 100 job opportunities for local residents.

He said the mill’s construction is a flagship project under his portfolio, in line with the state government’s goal to have its own paddy processing and rice production facilities through a state-owned agency.

“The initiative is being realised through a collaboration between Kumpulan Pertanian Kelantan Berhad and a private investor to build and operate the facility.

“The mill can process up to 600 metric tonnes of paddy per day, with a dry paddy storage capacity of over 40,000 metric tonnes,” he said during the State Legislative Assembly sitting at the Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

He was responding to a question from Mohd Adanan Hassan (PAS-Kelaboran) on the state government’s efforts to ensure Kelantan is capable of producing its own rice.

On the value-added contribution by the investor, he said the collaboration also includes training in modern technology for farmers, especially the younger generation.

“The investor has outlined a strategic plan to train farmers with the latest technology, including organising several courses at a rice academy in Kedah.

“In addition, several high-tech solar pumps have been introduced in selected areas to help offset agricultural production costs,” he said.

He added that the state government plans to establish a hybrid rice seed production facility under the same strategic collaboration, in line with Kelantan’s aspiration to become a rice bowl state.

To a supplementary question from Harun Ismail (PAS-Tawang) on the transparency of the mill’s operations, Tuan Mohd Saripudin gave his assurance that the rice produced would be 100 per cent from locally sourced paddy, with no mixture of imported rice. — Bernama