KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Malaysia’s inflation increased at a slower rate of 1.4 per cent in March 2025, with the index points at 134.1 compared to 132.2 in the previous corresponding month, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said that the increase in inflation in March 2025 was driven by a slower increase in the group of personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services at 3.6 per cent versus 3.7 per cent in February 2025.

“This is followed by restaurant and accommodation services, 2.9 per cent (February 2025: 3.5 per cent); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, 1.9 per cent (February 2025: 2.3 per cent); alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 0.8 per cent (February 2025: 0.9 per cent) and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, 0.2 per cent (February 2025: 0.3 per cent),” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said that inflation for education (2.2 per cent) and recreation, sport and culture (1.7 per cent) recorded a higher increase as compared to February 2025.

“Meanwhile, food and beverages (2.5 per cent), insurance and financial services (1.5 per cent), health (1.0 [er cent) and transport (0.7 per cent), increased at the same rate as recorded in the previous month.

“In addition, information and communication and clothing and footwear remained at a negative territory, registering -5.4 per cent and -0.2 per cent, respectively,” he added. — Bernama