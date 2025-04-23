KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Several individuals were fined today by the Magistrate’s Court for providing false information related to the registration of a child’s birth and the application for their identification card (IC) with the National Registration Department (JPN) more than 20 years ago.

The accused, totalling 15 people aged between 50 to 70, pleaded guilty before several magistrates at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex this morning.

According to the charges, the accused intentionally submitted false details when applying for a child’s birth registration using a Birth Registration Form (JPN.LM01), which led to the issuance of birth certificates.

They were charged under Section 36(b) of the Births and Deaths Registration Act, which carries a fine of up to RM2,000, a prison sentence of up to one year, or both upon conviction.

Four of the accused were also charged with applying for a MyKad for their child using a registered birth certificate containing information believed to be false.

They were charged under Regulation 25(1)(b) of the National Registration Regulations, National Registration Act, which carries a fine of up to RM20,000, a prison sentence of up to three years, or both upon conviction.

The accused, totalling 15 people aged between 50 to 70, pleaded guilty before several magistrates at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex this morning. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

According to the charges, the offences took place at several JPN branch counters located in KL between 2004 and 2022.

After pleading guilty, all of the accused were fined between RM800 to RM3,500 for the offences.

The prosecution was conducted by JPN’s prosecuting officers Zulkarnain Ahmad, Nor Fadilah Mat Shaari, Md Shahedan Md Taib, Arief Khairee Khairuddin, Mohd Ramzi Adnan, Tengku Hazmi Taqiuddin Tengku Ab Aziz and Nurul Nadiah Zainal Abidin.

After the proceedings, JPN Investigation and Enforcement Division director Mohammad Khairu Farhan Md Saad said his department was committed to amending the “mistakes” of the past for the sake of the children’s future.

“We will facilitate the citizenship process of these children while in the midst of amending their birth certificates,” he told reporters at the KL Court Complex lobby here.

Mohammad Khairu Farhan added the Home Minister and the ministry’s secretary-general have already been briefed on the matter, suggesting that the children may be issued a green-coloured IC or MyKAS while the amendments to their birth documents are ongoing.

MyKAS is a temporary IC issued under Regulation 5(3)(c) of the National Registration Regulations and is usually issued to individuals in Malaysia who are not Malaysian citizens but are legally allowed to reside in the country.