KANGAR, April 22 —The Perlis Health Department (JKN) confirmed the incident of a man impersonating as an assistant medical officer (PPP) at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here on April 8, following a viral video on the Tiktok platform on Sunday.

Perlis Health director Dr Ghazali Chik said the incident occurred at 9.28 pm and the individual was identified as a 22-year-old civilian in a PPP uniform carrying a medical bag.

“The perpetrator admitted to purchasing the PPP uniform and medical equipment online. He impersonated a PPP due to his deep interest in the profession,” Dr Ghazali said in a statement tonight.

“JKN Perlis takes this matter seriously and has instructed the hospital to tighten security monitoring across its grounds,” Dr Ghazali said in a statement tonight.

Dr Ghazali also reminded the public that impersonating a civil servant is a criminal offence under Section 170 of the Penal Code.

“HTF promptly informed the department’s top management on the same day. A police report was filed regarding the incident on April 9, and further action against the perpetrator has been handed over to the authorities,” he added.

Earlier, Bernama reported that Kangar police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop confirmed that the police received the report on April 9 and are now conducting a detailed investigation under Section 170 of the Penal Code (impersonating a public servant). — Bernama