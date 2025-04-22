SUNGAI PETANI, April 22 — The Ministry of Unity has proposed extending the use of the Jalur Gemilang badge on student uniforms to younger age groups, including those at kindergartens.

Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the initiative is a positive step toward fostering patriotism from an early stage in children’s development.

“It’s already in place for school children, and there should be no issue in extending it to kindergarten students, as it will help instil love for the country from a young age,” he said when launching the “Jom Baca Bersama 10 Minit 2025” and “Baucar Buku Semarak Membaca 2025” today.

The programme was held in conjunction with World Book and Copyright Day today.

The use of the Jalur Gemilang badge on student uniforms, implemented in stages across all educational institutions under the purview of the Education Ministry, began yesterday.

The initiative covers government schools, government-aided schools, matriculation colleges, and the Malaysian Teacher Education Institute, with the aim of nurturing patriotism among both students and educators.

According to Aaron Ago, there are 781 Perpaduan kindergartens with 34,654 students nationwide. — Bernama