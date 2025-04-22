KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended condolences to the family of Singapore’s former First Lady, Noor Aishah Mohammad Salim, who passed away today at the age of 91.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Anwar described her passing as deeply touching, noting her pivotal role in Singapore’s early nation-building years. Noor Aishah was the widow of Yusof Ishak, Singapore’s first President.

“Noor Aishah was more than just the companion to a national leader — she was an icon of loyalty and grace, a role model for women across the region. Her humility served as a bridge between leaders and the people,” he wrote.

As such, the prime minister said he, along with the people of Malaysia, extends heartfelt condolences to Noor Aishah’s family.

“May her soul be blessed with Divine mercy and placed among the righteous,” he said.

According to a statement from the Singapore Prime Minister’s Office, Noor Aishah passed away at 4.28am today at the Singapore General Hospital.

She will be laid to rest on Tuesday at the Kranji State Cemetery, beside the grave of her late husband. — Bernama