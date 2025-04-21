JOHOR BARU, April 21 — Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasir failed to defend his post as Johor Baru PKR chief.

The Johor Baru member of parliament, who is also the party’s strategic director, obtained 587 votes against Johor PKR Youth Chief Taufiq Ismail, who secured 709 votes.

The results were announced via the official PKR 2025 Election website yesterday.

For the Tebrau division chief, Segamat MP R. Yuneswaran failed to defend the post, losing unexpectedly to businessman Prakash Maniam in the three-cornered fight. The other contender is Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah.

Prakash secured 691 votes, while Yuneswaran, who is a PKR Central Leadership Council member, obtained 589 votes, and Puah, also Johor PKR vice-chief, received 560 votes.

In the Simpang Renggam division election, former Education Minister Maszlee Malik defended his post as the division leader, obtaining 125 votes against his challengers Wong Yung Chin (109 votes) and Yusof Rahman (82 votes).

In SABAH, a surprise occurred when Kota Kinabalu chief Datuk Seri Christina Liew, who is also Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, failed to defend the post.

Liew, who is Api-Api Assemblywoman and former Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, obtained 1,157 votes against community leader Lee Li Mei, who obtained 1,381 votes.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, who is Sabah PKR Leadership Council (MPN) chairman, retained his post as the Kota Belud PKR Chief.

The Sepanggar MP won big when he received 1,405 votes in the contest against Madeli @ Modily Bangali (100 votes) and Azhrie Jenaim (67 votes).

Sabah Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Datuk Peto Galim, who is the State PKR MPN deputy chairman, also defended his post as the Sepanggar PKR chief, while PKR Deputy Information Chief Mohammad Razeef Rakimin, who is also Sabah PKR Information Chief, defended his post as the Tuaran PKR Chief. — Bernama