PETALING JAYA, April 21 — The Sessions Court here was told today that blood traces were detected in the room and bathroom of the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin’s home during a luminol test by the forensic team at Block R, Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai.

ASP Mohd Hafizee Ismail, 38, who was then a senior investigation officer at the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters, said the test was conducted on the night of December 9, 2023, at the victim’s home and several other nearby units.

When questioned by deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin to explain what the luminol process entails, Mohd Hafizee said it is a method used to detect blood traces at a crime scene.

He was testifying on the 17th day of the trial involving Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh.

However, the 28th prosecution witness did not confirm the source of the blood found in the room.

Mohd Hafizee said his investigation found blood traces in the boy’s room, as well as blood or deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) evidence in the bathroom.

“I recorded Ismanira’s statement, and she said the deceased had previously suffered nosebleeds and would often smear the blood or mucus on the room walls or other parts of the house.

“She also mentioned that he once bled after being cut by a razor blade in the bathroom. However, according to the chemistry report, the blood found in the bathroom belonged to Zaim Ikhwan,” said the officer, who now serves as an Operations Intelligence Officer at the South Klang Police Headquarters.

On June 13 last year, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both 30, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to neglecting their six-year-old autistic son in a way that could cause physical harm.

The offence allegedly took place in PJU Damansara Damai between noon on December 5 and 9.55pm on December 6, 2023. They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail, a RM50,000 fine, or both.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on December 5 and found dead the next day in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai.

The trial continues at 2pm tomorrow. — Bernama