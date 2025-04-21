KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — A teenage boy who ran a red light while riding a motorcycle was killed along with his passenger in a crash at Ulu Tiram, Johor, last night.

The 15-year-old and a 20-year-old woman were riding a Honda motorcycle from Jalan Ledang when the incident took place at around 9.50pm yesterday.

“Upon reaching the scene, the motorcycle rider is believed to have turned right while ignoring the red traffic light,” Seri Alam District Police Chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said in a statement.

“At the same time, a Toyota Estima driven by a 40-year-old local man, who was proceeding straight on a green light, was unable to avoid the collision and struck the right side of the Honda motorcycle, causing both rider and pillion rider to be thrown into the opposite lane.”

Both riders suffered fatal head injuries, with their deaths confirmed at the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which relates to causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

The officer then urged witnesses to assist by contacting the Seri Alam police.