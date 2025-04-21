PUTRAJAYA, April 21 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has merely cited a Malay classic song, when asked about the surprising outcome of the PKR party elections that saw some top political leaders losing their spots.

Pressed by reporters, Anwar sang a line from "Tunggu Sekejap", made famous by the late legend Tan Sri P. Ramlee.

“Tunggu sekejap... jangan dikenang... orang yang jauh,” he sang to reporters, without elaborating.

The actual verse from the song goes:

Tunggu sekejap, wahai kasih,



Tunggulah sampai hujan teduh,



Mari ku dendang,



Jangan mengenang orang jauh.

The song is known for its warm mood and moderate tempo, expressing themes of love and longing for the lover to “wait a moment”.

It appeared in the Sarjan Hassan, a 1957 film which starred P. Ramlee himself along with Saadiah and Jins Shamsuddin, set during the Japanese invasion of Malaya.

The recently concluded PKR party elections saw a number of unexpected outcomes across several divisions.

In Johor Baru, Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasir failed to defend his position as division chief, losing to Johor PKR Youth chief Taufiq Ismail.

Over in Tebrau, Segamat MP R. Yuneswaran was unseated in a three-way contest, with businessman Prakash Maniam emerging as the surprise winner. Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah was the third contender.

In Sabah, another upset occurred when Kota Kinabalu division chief Datuk Seri Christina Liew — also the state’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment — lost her post to community leader Lee Li Mei.

Meanwhile in Setiawangsa, director-actor Datuk Afdlin Shauki pulled off a shock win by defeating Federal Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad to become the division's new chief.



