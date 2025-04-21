BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 21 — Several areas in the Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Utara districts were hit by flash floods early this morning following more than three hours of heavy rain.

The affected areas included Taman Guar Perahu, Kampung Pelet, Penanti, Jalan Permatang Nibong, Permatang Pasir, and Kubang Semang.

Floodwaters also inundated Kampung Telok near the Sungai Lokan Industrial Area and Taman Desa Murni in Sungai Dua, Merbau Kudung, Pajak Song, and parts of Butterworth.

A Civil Defence Force (APM) spokesperson said a temporary relief centre (PPS) was opened at Dewan Permatang Pasir at 7am to shelter 42 victims from 13 families.

He said the APM received initial reports of flash floods and rising water levels in parts of Kubang Semang at 2am, following heavy rain that occurred around 1am.

“Early evacuation was carried out by moving affected residents to Masjid Kubang Semang before they were transferred to the PPS once it was opened at 7am,” he said in a statement.

He added that the rain stopped around 3am and floodwaters have begun to recede, with no injuries or fatalities reported. — Bernama