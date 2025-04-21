GEORGE TOWN, April 21 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said Malaysia is expanding its elective language offerings in schools to include Asean languages like Thai, Khmer, and Vietnamese.

Speaking at the Empowering Education Summit 2025 here, she noted that Malaysia’s bilingual foundation in Bahasa Malaysia and English is now evolving to support regional collaboration.

“To harness this, we must ensure our young people are multilingual, adaptable, and culturally competent,” she said in her keynote address.

She said the summit’s theme — “Shaping Asean’s Future Through Skills and Innovation” — is timely and urgent, as over half of Asean’s 670 million people under 35.

“This demographic advantage is a unique asset but it can just as easily become a liability if we do not act decisively,” she said.

She cited an Asian Development Bank report showing nearly 60 per cent of jobs in the region face disruption from automation by 2030.

“Yet, too many students are still learning through rote memorisation and outdated curricula,” she said, adding that education must move toward creativity, critical thinking, and lifelong learning to remain relevant.

Fadhlina said Malaysia is aligning its reforms with the Asean Work Plan on Education, focusing on curriculum reform, teacher development, and industry-linked technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

She said the revised secondary school curriculum (KSSM) emphasises digital skills, while the DELIMa platform supports wider access to digital learning.

Over 100,000 teachers are being trained in digital pedagogy through partnerships with Google, UNESCO, and local universities, she added.

TVET programmes are now co-developed with industries, especially in Johor and Penang, where E&E firms are shaping semiconductor training pathways.

Fadhlina said Malaysia’s National AI Roadmap is integrating AI into classrooms as a learning tool, alongside expanded STEM initiatives for underserved students.

To bridge the digital divide, she said hybrid solar-powered classrooms and satellite internet are being introduced in 180 remote schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

Fadhlina also touted the new National Child Development Centre in Putrajaya as a regional model for high-quality preschool education with an emphasis on cognitive development, nutrition, and teacher training.