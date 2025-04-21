GEORGE TOWN, April 21 — Eighteen sets of artificial reefs and two fish aggregating devices (unjam) have been deployed near the waters off Pulau Kendi to attract marine life to the southern side of the main island.

Penang Infrastructure Corporation (PIC) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Farizan Darus said the initiative is aimed at providing long-term benefits for the local fishing community.

“The deployment of artificial reefs aims to create new habitats for marine life, while the unjam structures are designed to attract and concentrate fish in designated areas,” he said after the deployment of the devices from Gat Lebuh Macallum here this morning.

He said the programme is part of the state government’s comprehensive efforts to protect and restore the marine ecosystem in the waters of the Penang South Islands (PSI), where the Silicon Island project is being developed.

The programme is part of the PSI Ecology Offset Masterplan (PEOM).

He said it is the result of a strategic collaboration between the state government through PIC, project developer Silicon Island Development Sdn Bhd (SIDSB), and research experts from Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Centre for Marine and Coastal Studies (CEMACS).

He added that programme was carefully planned by experts and supported by relevant agencies such as the Penang Fisheries Department, Fisheries Research Institute, and the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia.

“We believe this scientific and holistic approach will have a positive impact on the marine ecosystem here,” he said.

Farizan said the state government has approved a research grant to CEMACS to conduct research on coral recruitment.

“This study will help us to plan a more scientifically effective way of rehabilitating the coral reefs,” he said.

CEMACS director Prof Datuk Dr Aileen Tan said her research team would carry out initial monitoring and assessment of the artificial reef and unjam deployment areas to evaluate their effectiveness.

“Our team will continuously analyse data from this pilot project and present the findings to the state government, along with recommendations for improvements if needed,” she said.

She said long-term monitoring and maintenance of the deployed structures, especially during the first five years, must be conducted.

“This is important to ensure that every step taken delivers maximum impact for the recovery and stability of the marine ecosystem,” she said.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister and Fishermen Taskforce Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid, who officiated the initiative today, said PEOM’s comprehensive plan includes mangrove planting, fish and prawn restocking, research grant disbursement, and eco-shoreline enhancement.

He said the prawn restocking programme, scheduled for this Wednesday, is now in its third phase.

“Fish restocking is expected to begin in May,” he said.

To date, a total of 23,200 mangrove trees have been planted.