TAPAH, April 20 — The move by former Perak Wanita Umno chief Datuk Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin to join PAS has no impact on Umno, said Perak Umno chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

The Perak menteri besar said the decision of Wan Norashikin, a former state assemblyman for Kampong Gajah, had long been expected.

“We have anticipated this for a long time ... so it has no effect. It only means the loss of one vote in the Pasir Salak parliamentary and Kampong Gajah state seats,” he told reporters after officiating at the Sejati Madani Programme: Dreams Become Reality for Batang Padang District in Kampung Kenangan here today.

Wan Norashikin, accompanied by her husband, Tapah PAS division secretary Muhammad Noor Farid Zainal, submitted her membership form to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang during Perikatan Nasional’s Ayer Kuning by-election ceramah in Kampung Tanjung Keramat here last night.

Saarani also dismissed Abdul Hadi’s claim at the event that Umno is now increasingly weak, calling it unreflective of the current political reality.

Saarani said Umno remains part of the government, both at the federal and state levels.

“At the federal level, we have 30 seats and Umno leaders hold key positions in the federal government, including the deputy prime minister. In Perak, we won nine seats and are still in government — I am the menteri besar. So, how is it that we have lost our bite? That’s just idle talk,” he said. — Bernama