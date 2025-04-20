ALOR SETAR, April 20 — Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah has called for continuous research to be conducted using modern agricultural technology, particularly in the production of paddy seeds.

His Royal Highness said that the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) and the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) should enhance their research efforts in this area.

“To ensure the security of the country’s rice supply, I strongly support the initiative to plant paddy five times over two years in the rice bowl areas,” he said.

However, Sultan Sallehuddin emphasised that areas outside the rice bowl regions must also receive serious attention from the relevant authorities to help boost overall rice production.

He further highlighted that rice production is heavily dependent on water resources from forest areas for water catchment, which also support domestic and industrial water needs.

“My government must take a firm stance in protecting the water catchment areas in the Ulu Muda Forest Reserve to ensure a sustainable supply of sufficient and safe water resources, while also preserving the biodiversity of various flora and fauna species,” he added. — Bernama