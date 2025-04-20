ALOR SETAR, April 20 — A factory producing charcoal using coconut shells in the Kubang Pasu district has been imposed with an Equipment Operation Detention (POK) action by the Department of Environment (DOE) for causing air pollution and public nuisance.

Kedah DOE director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said the action was taken under Section 38 (1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act (EKA) 1974 following a complaint received last Friday regarding air pollution caused by the factory.

“Our investigation found the complaint to be valid. The factory was penalised for operating without a chimney unit and air pollution control equipment during its coconut shell burning process,” she said in a statement today.

She added that the POK action could not be taken immediately on the day of the inspection as the equipment was still hot, posing a risk to enforcement officers.

The factory has since been ordered to halt operations to allow immediate corrective measures and the installation of proper pollution control systems.

“A notice under Sections 31 and 37 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 has been issued to the factory, requiring immediate repair and maintenance work during the POK enforcement period. The factory will only be permitted to resume operations once the Kedah DOE is satisfied with the corrective actions taken.

“The industry is reminded to always comply fully with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and regulations under it, and to ensure that no environmental pollution is caused,” he added.

He also urged the public to report any activities that may harm the environment by calling the DOE’s toll-free line at 1-800-88-2727, emailing [email protected], or lodging a report via the DOE’s e-complaint portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my. — Bernama