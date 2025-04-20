KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — PKR Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has officially retained the Lembah Pantai division chief post after winning uncontested in the PKR 2025 divisional elections yesterday.

The result was announced through the official PKR 2025 Election website at https://pemilihan.keadilanrakyat.org, which also saw simultaneous elections for the party’s Women’s and Youth (AMK) wings.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister and Lembah Pantai MP, retained the position for a second consecutive term from 2025 to 2028.

The posts of the division’s deputy chief and vice-chief were also won uncontested by Abdullah Izhar Mohamed Yusof and Chan Phooi Lai, respectively.

On March 17, Fahmi said no nomination papers were submitted to contest the position before the nomination period closed.

Fahmi has also confirmed that he would be contesting a seat in the Central Leadership Council (MPP) election in May.

Meanwhile, the political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Azman Abidin, retained his position as Bandar Tun Razak Division Chief unopposed.

In PAHANG, another political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, also won uncontested for the Indera Mahkota division chief post.

The second phase of the divisional election process, which started yesterday and runs until April 20, involves Terengganu, Kelantan, the Federal Territories, Pahang, Penang, Johor and Sabah.

The first phase, held from April 11 to 13, involved Kedah, Perlis, Selangor, Melaka, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak.

The elections for the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP), Central Women’s Leadership Council (MPWP), and Central Youth Leadership Council (MPAMKP) will be held on May 24. — Bernama