KUCHING, April 20 — Christians were reminded to rejoice wholeheartedly in the resurrection of Jesus Christ this Easter Sunday, embracing the new hope and life it brings to all His followers.

In his homily at the St Joseph’s Cathedral here today, Fr Mark Noel Bonchol delivered a heartfelt message, urging the congregation to reflect the joy of Easter visibly.

“Alleluia! Christ is risen. Today we are celebrating Easter Sunday, but I see your faces are not enthusiastic, not joyful, not rejoicing, as if you’re still in the Lenten season,” he said.

“Jesus has risen from the tomb, bringing new life and light, but you’re still mourning. Why? Why?”

He emphasised that Easter is not only about commemorating Christ’s resurrection but also about embracing the transformation it calls for in the lives of Christians.

“This Easter shows what? That as followers of Jesus, we boleh (can), not just ‘Malaysia boleh’, but we, the people of Jesus, can. Can what? We can live as Jesus asked us to live,” he explained, highlighting the Lenten practices of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.

“We were able to give love and compassion even to those we do not know, even to those we dislike, because we look to Jesus. That is something we must remember: it can be done.”

He further challenged the congregation to continue living in holiness and not revert to their old ways after Easter.

“Today we celebrate Easter, and it should not mean that tomorrow we go back to our old lives. We must continue this life filled with the light and holiness of Jesus’ love,” he said.

“May our hearts become the empty tomb, filled with the light of the risen Christ — a light that frees and transforms us into Easter people, into new people.”

The Easter celebration at the cathedral also included the baptism of 91 catechumens and the confirmation of two others.

The mass, celebrated by Fr Mark and Fr Davie Entalai, was broadcast live from the Archdiocese of Kuching.

Among the newly baptised was Ericson Emban, 29, an entrepreneur from Sibu, who joined the Catholic Church after months of preparation under the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA).

“I feel nervous because I haven’t been baptised yet, but at the same time, I feel thankful. Over the past ten months, we’ve learned a lot about God and how to live as Catholics,” he shared.

Ericson, who attended with his uncle, aunt, and friends, while his parents supported him from Sibu, planned to celebrate with a simple family meal later in the day.

“For now, no big plans, maybe a small makan-makan (meal) this evening with family,” he said.

Two other celebrants, students from Politeknik Matang, also shared their thoughts on Easter.

For Angelina Valentina Jabin, 19, from Papar, Sabah, Easter is “the day of the Lord’s victory.”

“I go to church and rejoice, spend time with my family to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Also celebrate with friends — makan-makan (eating together),” she said, adding that Easter celebrations in Kuching and Sabah are quite similar: “After mass, it’s always food with family and friends.”

Mediana Josturi, 20, from Tambunan, Sabah, shared that Easter reminds her of Christ’s resurrection after 40 days of Lent, which posed unique challenges for students living in dormitories.

“Sometimes on Fridays, we’re supposed to eat fish, but the cafeteria serves chicken, chicken, chicken — so we have to find food outside, like going out from campus just to find fish,” she explained.

She also noted the cultural difference between Sabah and Kuching in celebrating Easter: “In Sabah, after Sunday mass, we would have a big feast with the priest. But here, we don’t have that. It’s different. We just eat with whatever relatives are here,” she added. — The Borneo Post