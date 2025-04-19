KUCHING, April 19 — Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg emphasised that tariff issues should not take precedence when the country is already on a strong economic footing under capable federal leadership.

Speaking at the Madani Aidilfitri 2025 Celebration with the Prime Minister at Stadium Perpaduan here today, he said national economic resilience must be prioritised to secure a brighter future for Malaysia and Sarawak.

“Even though there are talks of implementing various tariffs, it’s alright — let’s set those aside. What matters most is the strength of our national economy under solid leadership,” he said in front of thousands of attendees celebrating Aidilfitri under the theme ‘Ihsan Menyentuh Jiwa, Toleransi Menyatu Negara’.

Abang Johari was referring to the recent wave of “reciprocal” tariffs imposed by the United States on major countries around the world, with an initial tariff of 24 per cent levied on Malaysia.

He also expressed deep appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for taking the time to celebrate Hari Raya with the people of Sarawak, despite his tight schedule which included hosting China’s President and traveling to Bangkok before arriving in Kuching.

“This is our Prime Minister — not only did he come, but he brought along his senior officials from Putrajaya to celebrate with us here in Sarawak. This shows the strong bond and Raya spirit between Putrajaya and Petra Jaya,” he added.

Abang Johari described the strong cooperation between the federal and state governments as a positive sign of a bright future for Malaysia and Sarawak, particularly through mutually beneficial economic collaboration.

He also praised the Prime Minister’s openness to new economic proposals from Sarawak, noting how easily and swiftly they were accepted — a sign of the federal government’s willingness to progress inclusively.

“When I propose a new economic approach or policy, the Prime Minister simply says, ‘Yes, okay, I agree.’.

“This is the kind of leadership we need to jointly develop Malaysia and contribute to national economic strength,” he said.

Concluding his speech, Abang Johari called on Malaysians to continue embracing unity by celebrating various festivities as a symbol of the nation’s strength.

“In Sarawak, we’re blessed. We celebrate many festivals — Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and soon Gawai. This reflects our way of life: multiethnic, multireligious, living like one big family under one roof,” he said.

More than 10,000 people attended the event, which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The celebration brought together people from all walks of life, including community leaders and local residents from Kuching and surrounding areas.

A wide variety of local Sarawak delicacies were served for guests to enjoy, along with entertaining performances by local artists.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Senate President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Abu Bakar Marzuki. — The Borneo Post