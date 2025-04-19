KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Police have completed investigation into the incident involving Sin Chew Daily using an image of an incomplete Malaysian flag on its front page.

Harian Metro reported Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said his department has completed the investigation and referred the investigation paper to the Attorney General’s Chamber for further review.

He told the paper that 54 individuals have been recorded giving statements but other witnesses may be called if necessary.

Razarudin said: "Initial investigations found that one of the reasons given by the newspaper was a technical error in publishing the illustration.”

Both the paper’s chief editor and deputy chief editor had their statements recorded for three hours at the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit Office of the Royal Malaysian Police Headquarters in Bukit Aman.

Apparently the chief editor had approved the illustration’s publication while the deputy chief editor had created the image.

The image, depicting an incorrectly rendered Malaysian flag, on Sin Chew’s front page in conjunction with coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Malaysia, was widely criticised with calls for authorities to take more severe action against the paper.

Sin Chew has since issued an apology and explained that it was an unintentional technical error.