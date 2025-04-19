BATU KAWAN, April 19 —The body of a teenage boy, feared to have drowned in a river along Jalan Batu Kawan while fishing with his brother and cousin yesterday, was found early this morning.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Mohd Shoki Hamzah said the body of G. Yagesh, 15, was found floating at 5.45am, about 10 metres from where he was believed to have fallen.

“The victim’s body was discovered by the search and rescue team using the surface search method. The body was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said when contacted by Beranma today.

Mohd Shoki said the operation involved 15 personnel from Batu Kawan Fire and Rescue Station, with assistance from the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) of the Butterworth station.

He added that the operation was divided into six search sectors, using two fibre boat units led by the Butterworth Fire and Rescue Station PPDA operations commander and four members after being alerted to the incident at 2 pm.

According to the victim’s brother, the three were casting nets when the gear got stuck. The teenager went into the river to free it but did not resurface, prompting his brother to contact the Fire and Rescue Department. — Bernama