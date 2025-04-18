KOTA MARUDU, April 18 — A teenage boy was electrocuted while spearfishing in a river at Kampung Minansad here yesterday.

Kota Marudu police chief Superintendent Simiun Lomudin said the 15-year-old victim was spearfishing with three friends when he came into contact with a live wire at around 7pm.

Police were notified of the incident and rushed to the scene and found the victim in the river with a wire around his hand.

Simiun said police investigation revealed the victim had tried to pull the wire but did not realise it was a live wire.

The victim’s body was fished out from the river and taken to the district hospital for a postmortem.

The case is being investigated as sudden death, said Simiun. — The Borneo Post