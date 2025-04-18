KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The gas pipe that exploded in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya on April 1 has been identified, and authorities are now awaiting the results of a forensic investigation to complete their probe.

According to Astro Awani, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said a preliminary report on the investigation findings is expected to be released within a week.

“The investigation is nearly complete. The pipe that exploded has been identified and is currently undergoing forensic analysis by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) forensic team, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), and the Fire and Rescue Department.

“We expect a preliminary report on the investigation to be issued within a week,” he was reported to have said after the official opening of the Country Homes Police Station today.

The event was officiated by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.