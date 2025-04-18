KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) has established an independent taskforce for the Putra Heights pipeline incident, led by an independent non-executive director, to ensure the highest standards of safety and integrity in its operations.

In a statement today, PGB said the taskforce will provide strategic oversight on the post incident investigation process, recovery and restoration works, safety of the gas transportation infrastructure, and other relevant matters pertaining to the incident.

The taskforce will also support the board in providing guidance to ensure independence and transparency throughout the process.

“PGB fully recognises the critical role of the gas pipeline infrastructure in transporting natural gas to the power generation and industrial sectors in Peninsular Malaysia.

“It is diligently progressing restoration work at the incident site, which includes sheet piling for soil stabilisation, site excavation, and execution of the repairs,” it added.

According to PGB, its utmost priority is the safety of the public and its operations, and that it understands the profound impact of the incident and is focused on the recovery of gas supply access.

“To date, PGB has also contributed more than RM1.2 million in immediate monetary aid to individuals and families who have faced total or partial loss of properties, to help ease their burden during this trying time.

“The company will continue to cooperate with relevant authorities and stakeholders to determine the cause of the incident and to restore the pipelines while remaining unwavering in its support of the government’s community rebuilding efforts,” it said. — Bernama