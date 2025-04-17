KUANTAN, April 17 — The state government, through the Pahang Lead programme, is targeting to produce 66 talented and high-calibre young leaders from among 251,279 school students selected to join the initiative this year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said RM2 million has been allocated for the programme, up from RM1 million last year.

“We increased the allocation due to the encouraging outcomes seen previously in nurturing young leaders.

“I was informed the participants showed great enthusiasm and commitment, which aligns with our goal of producing more leaders with strong values and resilience,” he told a press conference after officiating the Pahang Lead 2025 event at Universiti Malaysia Pahang Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) in Gambang here today.

The Pahang Lead programme is a state government initiative in collaboration with the State Education Department, Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia and Yayasan Pahang as strategic partners.

During its first implementation last year, 261,000 students statewide underwent a four-stage screening process.

From the process, 55 elite young leaders were identified as having strong character and understanding of the state’s aspirations, preparing them to take on future leadership roles in Pahang. — Bernama