KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Gas Malaysia has reassured customers that supply recovery is well underway after the Subang Jaya pipeline fire.

To date, the company has restored supply to 259 of the 275 affected customers.

The recovery was made possible through additional gas secured from the Trans Thailand-Malaysia pipeline system.

“This development has significantly improved the gas supply to the affected areas in Klang Valley and other parts of the Northern region of Peninsular Malaysia,” it said in a statement today.

Technical teams have been working in phases to ensure safe and steady reconnections.

Petronas Gas Berhad has set July 1 as the estimated completion date for full restoration.

Until that time, Gas Malaysia said consumers should use gas within safe limits to support the ongoing recovery.

A fire at a gas transmission pipeline in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya earlier this month disrupted natural gas supply to parts of the Klang Valley and northern Peninsular Malaysia,