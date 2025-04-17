PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — “China-Malaysia friendship is eternal” — those were the words displayed symbolically to mark the conclusion of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia today.

As a gesture of appreciation for the historic visit, around 200 Chinese nationals, who are students in Malaysia, gathered outside the hotel where Xi was staying to bid him farewell.

In a spirited atmosphere, they waved both Chinese and Malaysian flags, held banners with the words “Persahabatan China-Malaysia kekal abadi” and chanted words of support for Xi.

It was a fitting send-off that reflected the close ties between the peoples of Malaysia and China, built on mutual respect and understanding.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that China remains Malaysia’s most significant trading partner, especially in light of the current turbulence in the global trade system following the United States’ introduction of new tariffs.

Xi also expressed confidence that Malaysia would achieve greater success under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Anwar.

He noted that Malaysia had made significant progress in modernisation and development since his last visit to the country 12 years ago.

Xi began his three-day visit on Tuesday at the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim.

The visit was part of the Chinese President’s three-nation tour of Southeast Asia, covering Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. It is his first series of state visits this year.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974, and commemorated the 50th anniversary of this milestone last year.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years since 2009.

In 2024, total trade between the two countries was valued at RM484.12 billion, accounting for 16.8 per cent of Malaysia's global trade of RM2.88 trillion. — Bernama