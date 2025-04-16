KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The status of the psychiatric evaluation report for an unemployed man, who pleaded guilty to the murder of his parents, whose bloodied bodies were found in Kampung Sungai Penchala two years ago, will be known on April 23.

High Court Judge K. Muniandy set the date after deputy public prosecutor Zaileen Nadia Zubir informed the court that the psychiatric evaluation report for Afendi Muhammad Agus @ Muhamed Ali Omari, 44, had been completed, and that the investigating officer was instructed to collect it.

“The investigating officer has been instructed to retrieve the report from Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak. This case has been pending since August last year, so I give a week for the report to be collected,” said the judge.

Earlier, Zaileen Nadia told the court that, up until now, her team had not received any updates from the investigating officer, regarding the status of the report.

The proceedings were also attended by lawyer Mohd Ruzaini Zulkifli, representing Afendi.

Afendi is charged with the murder of Muhammad Agus @ Muhamed Ali Omar, 82, and Darlisma Njatu Saleh, 72, at a house in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Brickfields, at 7.10 pm and 7.20 pm on December 9, 2023.

The charge is framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty, or imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

On December 10, 2023, media reports said that the bodies of the elderly couple were discovered in the living room of their home, bearing multiple stab wounds, following a reported altercation with their son. — Bernama