GEORGE TOWN, April 16 — The Penang government will rename Lebuhraya Bandar Cassia as Jalan Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi to honour the legacy of the late fifth Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the State Executive Council (MMK) today unanimously approved the decision to rename the highway, with the state also declaring that the Penang flag will be flown at half-mast this Friday as a mark of respect.

“This proposal is meaningful in recognising the contributions of the late Tun Abdullah, who brought significant development to the state during his time as Prime Minister from 2003 to 2009,” Chow said in a statement.

Born in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Abdullah was remembered for initiating the Second Penang Bridge project — officially named the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge — in his Ninth Malaysia Plan speech in 2003.

Chow described the bridge as a “gift” to Penang, as it spurred growth between Batu Maung on the island and the industrial zone of Bandar Cassia in Batu Kawan.

He added that Tun Abdullah personally named Bandar Cassia on August 24, 2004.

Chow also noted that several other major projects in Penang were initiated during Tun Abdullah’s administration.

These include the first RM1 billion expansion of the Penang International Airport, the RM2.7 billion Penang Sentral project, the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR), and the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER).

“Tun Abdullah’s passing is a great loss to the country, especially to the state of Penang,” he said.

All state government offices and local councils will fly the Penang flag at half-mast on Friday.

The state also urged private premises to do the same as a sign of respect.