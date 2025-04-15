SEREMBAN, April 15 — Three local men and three women have been remanded for 14 days, beginning today, to assist in investigations into the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl, here, on April 10.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the remand order for the six individuals, aged between 20 and 31, was issued by Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali at the Magistrate’s Court, this afternoon.

“All six suspects have been remanded until April 27 to facilitate investigations. The case is being probed under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Earlier yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (Intelligence/Operations), Datuk Fadil Marsus, said that a man, believed to be involved in the case, was shot dead in a confrontation with police in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang, in the early hours of this morning.

He said that police had tracked down the 21-year-old local suspect in Jalan Bayu Tinggi, Klang, before he attempted to flee.

Fadil said that the suspect was believed to be among those involved in the kidnapping of a teenage girl, here, and had demanded a ransom of RM2 million from the victim’s family on April 10.

He said that the girl’s family had paid RM280,000, along with some jewellery, and the victim was released the following day (April 11) in Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama