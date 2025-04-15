MELAKA, April 15 — A company director with the title Datuk Seri, who is also a senior leader of a political party, has been remanded for six days beginning today to assist in an investigation into alleged bribery involving sea reclamation works between 2021 and 2023.

The remand order against the 61-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to sources, the suspect was being investigated for allegedly soliciting bribes in connection with a RM44 million sea reclamation project in Kota Laksamana.

The suspect was also believed to have received four luxury cars as bribes.

Melaka MACC director Adi Supian Shafie, when contacted, confirmed that the suspect was arrested at the state MACC office at 4.55 pm yesterday.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama