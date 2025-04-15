KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Khairy Jamaluddin said today that members of the public who wish to pay their last respects to his late father-in-law Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi may do so from 10am onwards.

The former minister said the National Mosque is already ready to receive visitors, despite initially saying viewings would only start at 11am.

“We would like to invite the public to come starting from 10am. So, for anyone reading on social media who wishes to pay their final respects to Pak Lah, you may do so from 10am until 1pm,” he told reporters at the National Mosque here, using the late Abdullah’s moniker.

“After that, the Zuhur prayers, followed by the funeral prayer, will take place, and the state burial ceremony will be held at the Heroes’ Mausoleum,” he added.

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to reporters outside the National Mosque on April 15, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Abdullah’s casket was carried by military pallbearers from the washing room, where Islamic purification rites were performed, into the main prayer hall.

It was then placed on a blue ceremonial platform, cordoned off with ropes at the centre of the hall.

The procession was followed by recitations of the Quranic chapter of Yasin by family members and visitors.

Abdullah breathed his last at the National Heart Institute at 7.10pm last night at the age of 85.