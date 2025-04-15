JOHOR BARU, April 15 — Johor police said they have received more reports against the teenager who allegedly made and sold artificial intelligence (AI)-generated pornographic deepfake photos of past and present students of a private secondary school in Kulai.

They said a total of 29 reported were received as of this afternoon regarding the case, but there have been no charges filed yet as the investigation is still ongoing.

“So far, the investigation involves many other cases based on the numerous police reports lodged against the suspect that the police have received.

“There is also no information or development on the suspect’s prosecution at this time. The investigation is still ongoing and the remand of a 16-year-old male student, who is believed to be the mastermind, will end tomorrow,” read the brief statement here.

Meanwhile, Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the state education department (JPNJ) would continue to closely monitor the issue of students distributing digitally edited pornographic photos involving female students in all schools.

He said such an act was a serious criminal offence and should not occur among students.

Aznan said JPNJ would ensure that AI will not be misused by students for negative or harmful purposes.

“This is the dark side of AI that is our concern. We do not want these students to misuse the technology.

“Therefore, JPNJ through the district education office and the school itself will closely monitor the issue so that it does not happen again,” he said when met at the Johor Media Club Aidilfitri open house last night.

Last Saturday, Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said a total of 22 reports had been filed against the 16-year-old suspect.

Initially, only eight police reports were lodged, that led to the teenager’s arrest at a residential area in Kulai on April 8 followed by his subsequent remand.

The remand order was extended until today to assist the ongoing police investigation.

About 40 people, including former and present school students, have since claimed to be victims of the AI-generated pornographic deepfake photos that was allegedly put on sale on social media by the suspect. The edited images were sold at RM2 each.

The activity was uncovered after a victim, an alumni of the school, disclosed the matter to Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching, followed by a family member of another victim.

The school, a prominent private school, has since expelled the teenager for breaching its rules shortly after his arrest.