KUALA LUMPUR, 15 April — The remains of former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi have arrived at the National Mosque at 8.15am ahead of his state funeral today.

His remains were transported by a Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) hearse from his residence at Persiaran Tuanku Ja’afar this morning.

Once arriving, they were carried into the mosque by eight army officers, with his wife, Tun Jeanne Abdullah, walking behind.

The body was taken directly to the washing room for the Islamic purification rites.

Upstairs in the main prayer hall, police personnel, members of the media, mosque imams and several army officials awaited the transfer of the body from downstairs.

Tun Jeanne Abdullah during the funeral of her late husband Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi at Masjid Negara on April 15, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

A blue ceremonial platform, cordoned off with ropes, has been prepared at the centre of the hall.

Abdullah’s body will be placed there for the lying-in-state, scheduled to take place between 11am and 1pm later today.

According to the Prime Minister’s Department, the funeral prayer will be performed after the zuhur prayer at the National Mosque, and the burial will follow at the Heroes’ Mausoleum, here.

Abdullah breathed his last at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10pm last night at the age of 85.