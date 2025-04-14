KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — A Malaysian citizen arrested by Thai authorities last Wednesday on suspicion of involvement in a goldsmith shop robbery in Hat Yai has been confirmed to have 10 criminal records in Malaysia, including two cases of serious crimes.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the 62-year-old man is wanted by Malaysian police for a murder case and another case under Section 3(1) of the Emergency Ordinance 1969, among others.

He said an investigation paper involving the man is being reviewed before extradition proceedings are carried out.

“Malaysian police were informed immediately after he was detained in Bangkok for an armed robbery case in Hat Yai.

“He is being held in the Hat Yai lock-up for investigation, and we will further review the offences he committed in this country for extradition action,” he said when contacted today.

Razarudin said further checks showed that the man was not staying in Malaysia and was using fake documents to hide in Thailand.

He added that when the Thai authorities arrested the man, he was found in possession of a suspected fake Thai identification card and did not have a Malaysian identity card or passport.

On April 9, Thai police confirmed that an elderly Malaysian was arrested in the Nonthaburi district, Bangkok, for suspected involvement in a goldsmith shop robbery in Hat Yai a day earlier. — Bernama