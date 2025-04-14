KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today paid tribute to Malaysia’s fifth prime minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, following news of his passing.

Describing Abdullah, fondly known as Pak Lah, as a leader of immense integrity and kindness, Anwar expressed his profound sorrow over the loss of a close friend and former political rival.

“Pak Lah was not just a leader but a statesman with a great heart, who brought a new narrative to Malaysian politics,” Anwar said in a statement.

Recalling his last visit to the ailing former prime minister, Anwar shared how even in his frailty, Abdullah’s presence radiated peace and warmth.

“Despite his condition, his eyes still reflected the love and calmness that were hallmarks of his leadership,” Anwar said.

Anwar praised Abdullah’s leadership as one rooted in compassion and dedication to the nation, highlighting his reforms in the judiciary, transparency in governance, and institutional strengthening.

“With his Islam Hadhari approach, Pak Lah bridged progress and development with values, ensuring that Malaysia advanced with a human touch,” he said.

Anwar also credited Abdullah for expanding public participation through greater media freedom and empowering rural communities under the Ninth Malaysia Plan.

“Above all, Pak Lah taught us the meaning of humanity in leadership,” he said, adding that Abdullah’s gentle demeanor and calm approach remained steadfast even in the face of challenges.

He also shared personal memories of Abdullah’s empathy, particularly during a difficult time in his life.

“Even when it would have been easy to respond in kind, Pak Lah never chose bitterness, and for that, I will always remember him,” he said.

Anwar extended his condolences to Abdullah’s wife Tun Jeanne Abdullah's family, his son-in-law Khairy Jamaluddin, and the entire family.

“The whole nation mourns the loss of a true statesman,” Anwar said.

He ended his statement by praying for Abdullah to be placed among the righteous and forgiven for his shortcomings.

“Rest in peace, Pak Lah. Malaysia owes you a debt of gratitude for your service and wisdom,” he said.

Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi passed away this evening. He was 85.