SEPANG, April 13 — A lorry crashed into 15 other vehicles on the slip road from the Serenia Toll Plaza heading towards Cyberjaya here yesterday, allegedly due to a brake failure.

Sepang deputy police chief Supt Shan Gopal Krishnan said there were no casualties in the 3.30pm incident.

“Preliminary investigations found that the tipper lorry was heading from Nilai towards Cyberjaya when its brakes failed, resulting in it crashing into 15 other vehicles that were waiting to exit the Serenia Toll Plaza slip road.

A lorry crashed into 15 other vehicles on the slip road from the Serenia Toll Plaza heading towards Cyberjaya here yesterday, allegedly due to a brake failure. — Picture via Facebook

“Investigations are still ongoing. Those with information can contact the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Sepang Police Headquarters or Insp Muhamad Haziq Ab Karim at 017-9076260,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, several video clips and photographs of the incident went viral on social media, depicting multiple vehicles badly damaged after allegedly being rammed by the lorry. — Bernama