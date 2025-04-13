KUCHING, April 13 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has emphasised that the proposal to amend the one-third or 35 per cent parliamentary seat quota for Sabah and Sarawak requires direct discussions, particularly with members of parliament from Peninsular Malaysia.

He noted that a similar approach was adopted by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, during his tenure as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), as part of efforts to amend Article 160 of the Federal Constitution.

That amendment was made to incorporate the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), the Cobbold Commission Report, and the Inter-Governmental Committee report into the Constitution.

“The demand for a greater share of parliamentary seats is both complex and challenging as it requires not only negotiations at the ministerial and agency levels.

“More importantly, there must be political engagement, specifically, one-on-one discussions with MPs to gain their support and explain the rationale for the amendment. As it stands, MPs from Peninsular Malaysia occupy 75 percent of the 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

“This means that any constitutional amendment could theoretically proceed without consultation with Sabah and Sarawak MPs, as they already form a two-thirds majority,” he explained during the executive dialogue in conjunction with the Jiwa Komuniti Madani and Media Programme at Dewan Haji Kamaruddin bin Ahmad, Kampung Segedup today.

Fadillah said that if consensus cannot be reached within the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council Technical Committee, which he chairs, the matter will be escalated to the main MA63 Implementation Action Council Committee for a decision.

This committee involves Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

In November 2024, Fadillah stated that any decision regarding the increase in parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak would only be finalised after the 16th General Election.

The last parliamentary redelineation exercise took place in 2006. Currently, Sabah and Sarawak are represented by 25 and 31 MPs, respectively, accounting for 56 out of 222 Dewan Rakyat seats, or approximately 25 percent.

The Jiwa Komuniti Madani and Media Programme, organised by the Sarawak Information Department (JaPen), aims to boost personal motivation and promote active participation among MADANI Community members and media partners in expanding communication networks.

The event drew participation from Madani Community representatives from the Petra Jaya parliamentary constituency, which includes the state constituencies of Tupong, Samariang and Satok.

Also present were Sarawak JaPen director Helmy Hamid, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications (Sarawak Energy Berhad and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad) Datuk Ibrahim Baki, and Tupong assemblyman Datuk Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman. — Bernama