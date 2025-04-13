KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his family have conveyed their condolences on the passing of legendary Indonesian artiste Titiek Puspa, who had contributed significantly to the region’s arts and culture industry.

“The memory of watching the movie Tiga Dara with my mother is still fresh, as it introduced me to her talent and charm.

“May her soul be blessed and placed among the righteous,” Anwar posted on Facebook today.

The legendary singer, songwriter and actress breathed her last at the age of 87 due to a stroke in South Jakarta on Thursday. — Bernama