KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — A fire broke out this morning at SMK Lahat in Bandar Baru Lahat, damaging part of the school’s art room.

New Straits Times reported that the Perak Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 11.05am.

“A team of firemen from the Pasir Putih and Batu Gajah fire stations was rushed to the scene,” said the department’s assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad.

“Upon arrival, the fire was found to have engulfed Block D, specifically the third floor where an art room is located. An estimated 30 per cent of the area had been affected,” he said in a statement.

A video showing the fire has since gone viral online.

It is understood that a parent-teacher association meeting was taking place at the time of the incident.