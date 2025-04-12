KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — More than 4,000 people, including volunteers and personnel from various agencies, have been mobilised in a mega cleanup operation in areas affected by the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, near here.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the two-day operation covering Putra Heights and the neighbouring Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru began today, involving 600 volunteers and personnel from various government agencies and other institutions.

“A major part of our focus is currently on Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru, especially for cleanup works in public areas and residents’ homes that were affected. Cleanup in Putra Heights had started earlier after police granted access to the area,” he told a press conference today.

According to him, 264 vehicles and machinery, including water jetter trucks, water tankers, Roll-On Roll-Off (RORO) trucks, backhoe machines, road sweepers, wood chippers, and skylifts, are being used in the integrated operation carried out in collaboration with various parties.

Amirudin said that so far, 307 homes have been cleared for reoccupation, and more are expected to be ready for residents soon after the cleaning process is completed.

“We will begin focusing on renting homes and repairing affected houses next week, based on the commitment we’ve received from the federal government,” he said.

Commenting on claims that more cleaning attention was given to the Putra Harmoni area compared to Kampung Melayu, he explained that cleanup could only begin in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru after police granted permission a few days ago.

“The housing structures in that area are also not as organised as those in standard housing estates developed according to specifications, so it requires additional effort and more time to carry out,” he said.

He expressed appreciation for the strong spirit of cooperation shown by volunteers, especially young people from Selangor who were willing to lend a hand even during the festive season.

Meanwhile, Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, during a safety briefing for volunteers, reminded all parties to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set to ensure safety throughout the operation.

He said that 100 police officers and personnel have been deployed to the surrounding area to secure the perimeter of the incident site, which has been declared a disaster zone.

“There have been no reports of property loss, and we want to maintain this record. All volunteers are strictly prohibited from entering Ground Zero or any house declared unsafe without authorisation,” he said. — Bernama