PUTRAJAYA, April 11 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is studying the best practices used at the international level in the management and safety of gas pipelines in the country, as part of efforts to improve the existing system.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the best practices that are identified would be proposed to the relevant parties, including Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), to prevent a recurrence of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights on April 1.

“We will propose or make comparisons of the best practices implemented worldwide (regarding the management of gas pipelines) for us to make suggestions to Petronas,” he said.

He told reporters this after the handover ceremony of the Letter of Acceptance (For Supply Tender) between the JBPM and CLW Special Automobile (M) Sdn Bhd (CLW Malaysia) here today.

The gas pipeline fire, which occurred at 8.10am on April 1, sent flames soaring over 30 metres high, with temperatures reaching up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours for the blaze to be fully extinguished.

Elaborating, Nor Hisham said five JBPM officers are still on duty at the site to obtain data relating to the Putra Heights disaster.

“We are still in the investigation phase and need about two weeks to compile the preliminary data that we receive,” he said.

He added that the JBPM is also collaborating with other technical agencies, such as the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) regarding the incident.

“We will sit down together and gather all available information regarding the findings of the incident,” he said. — Bernama